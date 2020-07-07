Building off a 10-win season is hard. Just ask Syracuse, or Fresno State, or Washington State, and on down the list.

There are occasions where a team that wins at least 10 games one year, it comes back down to earth the next. Syracuse went from 10 wins in 2018 down to five in 2019. Fresno State won 12 games in 2018 but saw its win total drop to four last season. Washington State won 11 in 2018, then dropped to six in 2019.

Yet, even with the rather checkered history of college football's 10-win teams, SMU will be looking to evade the past. Since December, the Mustangs have been doing everything they can to once again reach the sport's coveted threshold -- even if that means reworking human nature all together.