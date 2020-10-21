There are old sports adages coaches keep in their mental Rolodexes that refer to focusing on the present and the future, versus dwelling on the past. And that's fair.

But let's be honest: You'd expect Oct. 27, 2018, still to be a tough-to-swallow pill for many in the SMU camp. It was a day where Cincinnati trailed SMU by three with less than four minutes to play, but managed to execute a 10-play drive to set up a last-second field goal in regulation to force overtime.