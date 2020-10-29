How do you game plan for a triple-option offense that looks nothing like you've seen all year? SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kane spoke about preparing for the upcoming week.

SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kane with his family. (Courtesy: Kevin Kane)

For No. 22 SMU, this is the one week of the year where defensive schemes aren't necessarily changed -- but they must be viewed with a sharper eye. A defense has to be sharp when it lines up against Navy and its triple-option offense. For the Mustangs, Saturday will be the only time in the regular season when they won't line up against either a spread or a pro-set formation. Navy's offense is in many ways considered antiquated, but for years, the Midshipmen have shown that old-school tactics still can get the job done. SMU will enter the matchup looking to not only bounce back from a bad loss to Cincinnati last Saturday, but also looking to erase a 35-28 road loss to Navy last season. Last year's game was one the Mustangs felt they should have won in Annapolis, particularly with a 21-10 lead at the half. It's the job of the SMU players to be ready for Navy's triple-option attack -- and it's the job of the SMU coaching staff to have the players ready. For SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, this is always a game that shows a defense's mettle and discipline. Even without all-everything quarterback Malcolm Kelly, Navy is expected to come to Gerald J. Ford Stadium and give the Mustangs a good game. Kane is hoping last week's loss to Cincinnati has lit a fire under his defense. He'll know more by late Saturday night. In the latest "Coach Q&A," Kane spent some time with The HillTopics to discuss what it's like to prepare for Navy.

"Club Takeaway" was something a few of the players credited Kane for building and using as motivation for the defense. (Rob Graham)

Exactly how different does a week like this get for a defense? There's definitely different things going on, things that you have to emphasize. It's getting off blocks, taking great angles and tackling. That's the biggest thing you can do against those guys. Your scheme's going to be your scheme, and they're going to have ways to block it. They've seen every defense known to man, so they're going to have their ways to block you. It's about winning one-on-ones, taking great angles and finishing the play. This is something we've all done in the summertime. We've repped constantly, week after week, for at least 10-15 minutes. We want to make sure the guys know exactly what their assignments are. You can never really truly prepare for this offense, because you can never really simulate what it's going to look like in practice. But I do think the comfort level with our guys and the package that we do is very high. Once we get to gameday and get past the initial shock, we settle in after that. It's a different strategy. It's about fundamentals, how to play a cutback, how to take a great angle and how to finish a tackle one on one.

Is this one of those weeks where you look at it as just another week? Or is this dubbed "that" kind of week because it's Navy's triple option? We play Navy every year, but at the same time, you want to push your guys and say we've got to get rolling. For us, it's about consistency, and we need to be more consistent. It's the next game, but Navy's had our number for X amount of years. Since I've been here, we're 1-1, and obviously, we want to be on the plus side of that win-loss category. We're going to just keep going with it.

How much is it bulletin board material knowing how the defense finished against Cincinnati? Are we seeing the light bulb turn on for the defense? I think so. As a team, we were disappointed with what happened on Saturday. They're happy to put that thing to bed and move on to the next. It's about maturity, and we're getting more mature. We still need to learn to play on a higher level against a ranked opponent. The guys were upset about their performance -- and rightfully so. All of us -- coaches, players, everybody -- we all wanted to get back to work and do better. I think it's two things: It's our performance on Saturday, and it's how we played Navy last year. We're all excited just to get back to playing.

There's no Malcolm Perry this year, so that's good news. Yes, that's great news.

Saturday will be a big test for the SMU defense. (Rob Graham)