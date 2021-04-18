Jim Leavitt has more than four decades of coaching experience at the NCAA and NFL level. After a year at Florida Atlantic, the 64-year-old is on the Hilltop and has been charged to take SMU's defense to a new level.

Challenge accepted for Leavitt, a high-energy, Pepsi-drinking defensive coordinator who has brought a new attitude to the SMU defense. Last season, he helped Florida Atlantic to a national top-10 scoring defense, as the Owls allowed an average of only 17.4 points per game.

Leavitt's resume is loaded, as he's coached teams in all Power 5 conferences since 1978. He also was a linebackers coach with the San Francisco 49ers when they team advanced to Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013.

Leavitt chatted with The HillTopics for the latest "Coach Q&A" update. Before he started, Leavitt gave The HillTopics a quick message.

"Let me open up a Pepsi, and I'll be in good shape."





You're known as the coach who drinks Pepsi. Texas is Coca-Cola country. Your thoughts?

"I'm not drinking any Cokes. I drink Pepsi. And yes, I drink about five a day. It's the greatest drink there is that's ever been made. It gives me pep in my body. It gives me great focus.

I've been drinking Pepsi since I played baseball in South America. Guys drank Coke every day, and I got tired of seeing it. I got back to the United States and just drank Pepsi for forever. It's my calling.





The first thing people see with you is your energy. You've brought an energy level to the Hilltop that is infectious. You seem to be someone who simply loves life and loves what you're doing.

Well, I do. I love playing the game, and when I finished playing, I looked at all the things I could do. To be honest, I love being around young people. I love sports, especially football, and I couldn't think of anything else I'd want to do.

I'd rather play, but I can't play anymore. The next best thing is coaching, and it's just been my avenue. To be around these players every day -- and I'm not just saying it -- it's inspiring. I learn a great deal with these guys and their energy.

They're very competitive and want to be great in everything they do. I want to be around people who want that. I've been very, very fortunate in my career to have those opportunities. I've had many of them, and every one of them has been a great experience.