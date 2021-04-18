Coach Q&A: In depth with SMU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt
In the SMU "Coach Q&A," The HillTopics spoke in depth with new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt.
Jim Leavitt has more than four decades of coaching experience at the NCAA and NFL level. After a year at Florida Atlantic, the 64-year-old is on the Hilltop and has been charged to take SMU's defense to a new level.
Challenge accepted for Leavitt, a high-energy, Pepsi-drinking defensive coordinator who has brought a new attitude to the SMU defense. Last season, he helped Florida Atlantic to a national top-10 scoring defense, as the Owls allowed an average of only 17.4 points per game.
Leavitt's resume is loaded, as he's coached teams in all Power 5 conferences since 1978. He also was a linebackers coach with the San Francisco 49ers when they team advanced to Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013.
Leavitt chatted with The HillTopics for the latest "Coach Q&A" update. Before he started, Leavitt gave The HillTopics a quick message.
"Let me open up a Pepsi, and I'll be in good shape."
You're known as the coach who drinks Pepsi. Texas is Coca-Cola country. Your thoughts?
"I'm not drinking any Cokes. I drink Pepsi. And yes, I drink about five a day. It's the greatest drink there is that's ever been made. It gives me pep in my body. It gives me great focus.
I've been drinking Pepsi since I played baseball in South America. Guys drank Coke every day, and I got tired of seeing it. I got back to the United States and just drank Pepsi for forever. It's my calling.
The first thing people see with you is your energy. You've brought an energy level to the Hilltop that is infectious. You seem to be someone who simply loves life and loves what you're doing.
Well, I do. I love playing the game, and when I finished playing, I looked at all the things I could do. To be honest, I love being around young people. I love sports, especially football, and I couldn't think of anything else I'd want to do.
I'd rather play, but I can't play anymore. The next best thing is coaching, and it's just been my avenue. To be around these players every day -- and I'm not just saying it -- it's inspiring. I learn a great deal with these guys and their energy.
They're very competitive and want to be great in everything they do. I want to be around people who want that. I've been very, very fortunate in my career to have those opportunities. I've had many of them, and every one of them has been a great experience.
Welcome to the #PonyExpress!— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) January 27, 2021
We are excited to announce Coach Jim Leavitt as our new DC for SMU Football and #PonyUpDallas! pic.twitter.com/pILyq6nxdG
You had your options. Why did you choose SMU out of the other schools?
Coach [Sonny] Dykes, to be quite honest with you. I knew about SMU. I interviewed for the strength job here in 1979 when [Ron] Meyer was the head coach. That was the first time I got to see the campus.
Two years ago, my wife and I were with Coach Dykes and his wife on the campus, and I thought this place was one of the most beautiful places. It reminds me of Stanford, to be honest with you. It's very, very pretty. My whole family was born in Texas, so I knew that they've won three national championships. A lot of teams have no history of winning national championships.
Coach Dykes, I have great respect for him. We've known each other for a long time. We've talked about working together for a long time. When he called and offered the opportunity, I just thought it was too good to pass up.
I've seen what Coach Dykes has done the past three years. SMU is looked at a little bit different now.
We hear so much positive about Sonny Dykes with coaches. What is it about him that makes him such a likeable guy?
He's real. There's no frills, and he doesn't try to be someone he's not. He thinks through things extremely well, and he handles things extremely well. He's very knowledgeable; he's got a great perspective on not only football but in life. I think those are great characteristics to have.
Put your recruiter cap on. For the big-time prospect looking for a home who also happens to be from the Dallas area, what's your recruiting pitch to that prospect? How do you keep him close to home?
Stay at home, and do what you love to do. I mean, who wouldn't want to do that? First of all, you've got one of the most beautiful campuses there is. Academically, you can get a great degree, one that's extremely valuable in the world today. You'll have one of the top head coaches in America, one who truly loves his players and has great insight and great understanding of young people's lives. All he wants is to put people in a position to be successful.
If you're playing on offense, there's no doubt about it, we have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. If you're playing on defense, you're going to play in an NFL defense. You're going to be coached exactly like those guys who are in the NFL. You'll learn the odd front; you'll learn the even front. That'll give you great flexibility when you play in the NFL.
Credibility with the defensive coordinator is a pretty big thing. I've been fortunate to coach in a Super Bowl. That has a lot of credibility. Why not come to a program that's won three national championships? You'd have an avenue to the NFL. People who want to go that direction are people we want to be around. We want guys to have that focus and to be serious about it when you're out here.
--------------------------------------------------------------