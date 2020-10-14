Close games against Tulane nothing new for SMU
The No. 17 Mustangs prepare for a Tulane team that's managed to keep games close in previous years.
SMU has met Tulane on the football team 26 times historically. SMU has won 13, Tulane has won 13.
The one thing SMU seniors can say is they've never lost to the Green Wave. The last time SMU lost to Tulane was in Oct. 13, 2012, when the Green Wave used a touchdown in the final minute of the game to earn a 27-26 victory.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news