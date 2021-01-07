With four minutes left to play, SMU led Cincinnati by four points. From there, the Mustangs found themselves on the wrong end of a meltdown.

Cincinnati closed strong in the final minutes of the game and left Moody Coliseum by shocking SMU, 76-69, in a key American Athletic Conference contest. The Bearcats picked up their first AAC win, while the Mustangs -- who started the season 6-0 -- lost their second straight.

Cincinnati (3-6, 1-3 in AAC) outscored SMU, 15-4, in the final four minutes of play. The Bearcats only led for 5 1/2 minutes of the 40-minute ball game.

SMU (6-2, 2-2) led, 65-61, at the four-minute mark, but Cincinnati took the lead on a Mika Adams-Woods 3-pointer with 2:41 left to play. A layup by Keith Williams at the 1:57 mark gave Cincinnati a 68-67 advantage, and the Bearcats never trailed again.

Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing skid with the victory Thursday. Five Bearcats finished with double figures in scoring. Jeremiah Davenport led all scorers with 18 points. He also had 10 rebounds.

The loss blanketed a game by Kendric Davis where he broke the AAC single-game assists record. Davis finished with 14 points and a career-best 14 assists for the Mustangs.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points, and Darius McNeill added 10 points and six rebounds for SMU. Feron Hunt finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

SMU next is scheduled to face Temple in a game that was moved from a Sunday tipoff to a Monday tipoff. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start at Moody Coliseum.