Editor's note: The following content is Part 1 of a two-part feature with SMU quarterback Derek Green.





A typical weekend in the greater Kansas City area for Derek Green looks the part. Family time is valued. Football is constantly discussed, sometimes over some of the area's famous barbecue.

Mental preparation for the 2021 spring football season is key, but that's an ongoing process -- particularly when you're a college football quarterback. It's expected when you have a father in Trent Green who has a Super Bowl ring and two Pro Bowl selections to his resume, as well as an older brother in TJ Green who just finished his college career playing Big Ten football.

For Derek, football is life, especially with the expectations for the SMU Mustangs. And with so many questions surrounding what's expected to be an intense battle for SMU's starting quarterback in 2021, many might believe the upcoming spring will have its share of storylines regarding the program's success.

But for the next few days, literally a little more than a week or so, the young quarterback remains unbothered. For good reason.

"Right now, I'm just focused on staying healthy and looking to bulk up," said Green, the 6-3, 205-pounder who is viewed as SMU's incumbent starting quarterback for 2021 -- even with tons of quarterback talk on the SMU campus being a hot topic during the winter season.

Welcoming competition

The SMU quarterback timeline officially started last month. Four-star 2021 pledge Preston Stone, viewed by many as SMU's quarterback of the future, signed a national letter of intent to play for the Mustangs on Dec. 16. That was big, as two days later, record-setting quarterback Shane Buechele declared for the NFL Draft and chose not to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

Four days after Buechele's announcement, Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced his plans to transfer to SMU. Mordecai was a highly touted recruit out of the 2018 class with several Power 5 offers.

In that short span, Green never batted an eye. Never grumbled. Never groaned.

He's seen top competition around him before. This isn't anything new.

"That's kind of been the way it's been my whole recruiting process," he said. "I mean, they're both four-star guys; I was a zero-star."