It may be premature, but there's already a hashtag circulating social media. #Buechele4Heisman.

Perhaps it'll fit better for next season -- assuming quarterback Shane Buechele decides to play his senior season at SMU -- but take away all the hype tactics and simply discuss the facts: Buechele has been impressive taking snaps for the Mustangs.

Whether Buechele finishes his junior season with individual-accolade hardware is still to be determined, as he is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and on the watch lists for both the Manning Award (best college quarterback) and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top offensive player with Texas-based roots). On Wednesday, Buechele was named to the midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy.

