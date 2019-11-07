News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 18:28:35 -0600') }} football Edit

CFPA midseason watch list another notch on SMU QB Shane Buchele's belt

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Already recognized by several award watch lists, quarterback Shane Buechele has found himself in national player of the year discussions.

Shane Buechele was named to the midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy.
Shane Buechele was named to the midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy. (Rob Graham)

It may be premature, but there's already a hashtag circulating social media. #Buechele4Heisman.

Perhaps it'll fit better for next season -- assuming quarterback Shane Buechele decides to play his senior season at SMU -- but take away all the hype tactics and simply discuss the facts: Buechele has been impressive taking snaps for the Mustangs.

Whether Buechele finishes his junior season with individual-accolade hardware is still to be determined, as he is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and on the watch lists for both the Manning Award (best college quarterback) and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top offensive player with Texas-based roots). On Wednesday, Buechele was named to the midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the football team's regular season!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}