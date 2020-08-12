 Celebration: Sterling Brown doused by teammates after solid performance
Damon Sayles
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU product Sterling Brown celebrated a big night by getting doused by teammates during a post-game interview.

Sterling Brown had 23 points in a win for the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.
Sterling Brown is in his third year with the Milwaukee Bucks. As a reserve guard on the Bucks' normal rotation, Brown had 23 points in a 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

On a team where Giannis Antetokounmpo gets much of the publicity, Brown had one of his biggest games of his career Tuesday. He drained five 3-pointers, which tied a career best for him, and with several Bucks regulars sitting out of a game with no playoff implications, Brown delivered as a reliable scorer.

The reward for that? During a post-game interview, Brown was doused with water by teammates.

Brown is averaging 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for Milwaukee off the bench. He's shooting right at 38% from the field and 79% from the free throw line.

Brown was at SMU from 2013-17. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for his career but had a senior season where he averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He was a part of the SMU team that finished with a 30–5 record and an American Athletic Conference championship.

