Celebration: Sterling Brown doused by teammates after solid performance
SMU product Sterling Brown celebrated a big night by getting doused by teammates during a post-game interview.
Sterling Brown is in his third year with the Milwaukee Bucks. As a reserve guard on the Bucks' normal rotation, Brown had 23 points in a 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
On a team where Giannis Antetokounmpo gets much of the publicity, Brown had one of his biggest games of his career Tuesday. He drained five 3-pointers, which tied a career best for him, and with several Bucks regulars sitting out of a game with no playoff implications, Brown delivered as a reliable scorer.
The reward for that? During a post-game interview, Brown was doused with water by teammates.
Sterling Brown gets a water shower in his postgame interview with @ZoraStephenson 😂 pic.twitter.com/qkhta6jBe1— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 12, 2020
Brown is averaging 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for Milwaukee off the bench. He's shooting right at 38% from the field and 79% from the free throw line.
Brown was at SMU from 2013-17. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for his career but had a senior season where he averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He was a part of the SMU team that finished with a 30–5 record and an American Athletic Conference championship.