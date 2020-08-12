Sterling Brown is in his third year with the Milwaukee Bucks. As a reserve guard on the Bucks' normal rotation, Brown had 23 points in a 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

On a team where Giannis Antetokounmpo gets much of the publicity, Brown had one of his biggest games of his career Tuesday. He drained five 3-pointers, which tied a career best for him, and with several Bucks regulars sitting out of a game with no playoff implications, Brown delivered as a reliable scorer.

The reward for that? During a post-game interview, Brown was doused with water by teammates.