Cedar Hill 2022 point guard Abdul-Noor Beyah Jr. is listed at 5-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He also is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged roughly 14 points and seven assists a game.

If he instantly reminds SMU fans, physically speaking, of Nic Moore at first glance, Beyah (pronounced BAY-yah) considers that a high compliment. Particularly since Moore was viewed so highly by SMU coach Tim Jankovich when he was at the Hilltop.