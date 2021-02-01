SMU cornerback Justin Guy-Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources told Rivals.com and The HillTopics.

A 5-10, 180-pound defensive back out of Pearland, Texas, Guy-Robinson played in six games during the 2020 season. He played in 24 games total in four seasons, including a 2018 season where he redshirted as a sophomore and played only one game.

Guy-Robinson was on a competitive depth chart that included Brandon Stephens and Ar'mani Johnson as starters. Brandon Crossley's rise after his arrival as a transfer from Colorado State and the emergence of then-true freshman Bryan Massey added to the depth at the position.

Guy's career stats included six tackles, five of which were solo.