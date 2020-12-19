CB Brandon Stephens announces plans for the NFL Draft
Brandon Stephens on Saturday became the third SMU player to declare for the NFL Draft this week.
When Brandon Stephens first arrived to SMU two years ago, he was a running back looking for playing time.
He earned that playing time -- as a cornerback.
For many, the transition can be viewed as a daunting task, particularly at the college level. But Stephens not only made it successfully, he also was one of the better cornerbacks in the American Athletic Conference.
Late Saturday morning, Stephens announced that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Mustangs, he leaves as a respected member of the team and someone who was a reliable option for defensive backs coach Kevin Curtis, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and head coach Sonny Dykes.
"It is unbelievable how fast these two seasons have flown by," Stephens said in an in-depth social media message. "However, I will never forget the memories and relationships that were built here."
Stephens finished his career at SMU with 92 tackles (74 solo) and 23 pass deflections. In 10 games for the 2020 season, he recorded 43 tackles, 11 pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery.
A Plano native, Stephens was named a captain for the 2020 season. He also was selected to wear the prestigious No. 23 in honor of the great Jerry LeVias. Stephens is one of the players with a billboard in the Metroplex, a part of SMU's "Born and Raised" campaign. his billboard is on U.S. Highway 75 near Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.
Stephens now joins tight end Kylen Granson and quarterback Shane Buechele as SMU seniors who have declared for the NFL Draft.