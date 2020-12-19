When Brandon Stephens first arrived to SMU two years ago, he was a running back looking for playing time.

He earned that playing time -- as a cornerback.

For many, the transition can be viewed as a daunting task, particularly at the college level. But Stephens not only made it successfully, he also was one of the better cornerbacks in the American Athletic Conference.

Late Saturday morning, Stephens announced that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Mustangs, he leaves as a respected member of the team and someone who was a reliable option for defensive backs coach Kevin Curtis, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and head coach Sonny Dykes.

"It is unbelievable how fast these two seasons have flown by," Stephens said in an in-depth social media message. "However, I will never forget the memories and relationships that were built here."