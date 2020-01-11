News More News
Catching up with 2020 grayshirt Jaydin Bell: 'I feel good'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
After shoulder surgery, Beaumont West Brook defender Jaydin Bell spoke about preparing for life at SMU in 2020.

SMU currently has 12 signees in its 2020 recruiting class. The Mustangs have 14 commits total in the class.

Beaumont (Texas) West Brook defender Jaydin Bell has been committed to SMU since July 14, but he was not one of the players who signed during last month's early signing period. He will grayshirt after recovering from recent shoulder surgery.

While Bell won't officially be a part of the final 2020 class when the full roster is announced after February, he wanted to remind SMU fans that he "is 100%" with his recruitment -- and, more importantly, he is healthy and ready.

