A heartbreaking, double-overtime road loss to Georgia on Dec. 20 still stung SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich three days later. He admitted the annoyance was still there after speaking to reporters following the Mustangs' home win over Georgia State.

It was a game SMU had several chances of winning in the second half, as well as the first overtime. It also was a game that could have been valuable for SMU later this season as a potential NCAA tournament resume-builder -- a road win over an SEC opponent.

When you're a head coach, games like that can linger.