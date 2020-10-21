Bryan Rudder 3-star WR Keithron Lee discusses new SMU offer
SMU on Wednesday joined the growing list of schools to offer Keithron Lee, a three-star wide receiver out of Bryan Rudder.
In four Bryan Rudder High School football games this year, three-star wide receiver Keithron Lee has compiled impressive numbers.
Lee's caught 37 passes for 723 yards -- averaging 19.5 yards per catch -- and 12 touchdowns. He also has rushed 22 times for 257 yards -- an 11.7 yards-per-carry average -- and five touchdowns.
More importantly, Lee's helped Rudder this season to a 4-0 record. Last season, Lee was a first-team all-District 10-5A Division II wide receiver.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news