The Dallas Cowboys have 10 total picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Assuming the Cowboys don't trade, they'll have the 10th overall pick, a second-round pick, two third-round picks, two in the fourth round, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Drafting defense-heavy is expected early for the Cowboys, but there's a chance they could go for a quarterback in the latter rounds as a potential backup to Dak Prescott. Former Cowboys backup quarterback Babe Laufenberg, who has built a longstanding resume as a radio and television broadcaster, appeared on KDAF-TV's (The CW) "Silver Star Nation" Saturday night to discuss potential draft selections.

His latter-round sleepers include a name many SMU fans hope to hear between April 29 and May 1.

"The guy I would target right now would be Shane Buechele," Laufenberg said. "I really believe he's going to have a 6-to-10-year career as a backup quarterback in the NFL. Try to think of Colt McCoy or Chase Daniel, one of those guys. I think he'd step in."

Many who have watched Buechele believe he can be a great fit in a West Coast offense. While evaluators question his size (6-1, 207), arm strength and athleticism, Laufenberg likes his football IQ and the fact that he brings a noticeable desire to want to improve and silence his critics.

"Smart guy [who] was in a great offense with Sonny Dykes. It's important to him," Laufenberg said. "His dad was a professional baseball player. He's got a lot of traits, I think, that will make him the kind of guy you'd want to see drafted."

Laufenberg said Buechele would be a guy he'd consider looking at in either the sixth or seventh round of the draft. Buechele threw for 7,024 yards and 57 touchdowns in two seasons at SMU. He played three seasons at Texas prior to his arrival at the Hilltop and collectively has accounted for 11,660 passing yards and 87 touchdowns.

Buechele was an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist, and he was on several quarterback award watch lists for the 2020 season, including the Maxwell Award, the Manning Award and the Wuerffel Trophy. Buechele also was on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 15.