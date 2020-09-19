Born and Raised: Where can fans spot the new SMU billboards?
For many of the SMU football athletes who played high school in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, one of the perks has been representing the city. The Mustangs' "Dallas" alternate jerseys have been so much more than just another positive marketing strategy.
"You don't have to go somewhere that's super far to make an impact on your city," SMU linebacker Delano Robinson said in an SMU Football-produced video.
With Robinson being from Denton, the North Texas faithful most likely will see Robinson's face daily on Interstate 35. Robinson is one of seven individuals from the SMU football team with a billboard representing his respective city.
The "Born and Raised" campaign is another popular marketing tactic dedicated to paying homage to athletes who chose to stay close to home to play college football. This is the second year billboards across the Metroplex can be viewed.
Fans throughout the Metroplex will see Robinson, wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. (Mesquite), quarterback Shane Buechele (Arlington), wide receiver Danny Gray (South Dallas), safety Chevin Calloway (Oak Cliff) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (Plano). Also featured on a billboard is running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Ra'Shaad Samples (Pleasant Grove).
Want to know where each billboard resides? The HillTopics has you covered!
QB SHANE BUECHELE (Arlington Lamar HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: Interstate 30, east of Texas Highway 360, Arlington
WR REGGIE ROBERSON JR. (Mesquite Horn HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: Interstate 635, just south of Lake June Road, Mesquite
WR DANNY GRAY (Dallas Madison HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: Interstate 30, west of Jeffries Street, Dallas
CB BRANDON STEPHENS (Plano Senior HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: U.S. Highway 75 northbound, just north of Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
LB DELANO ROBINSON (Denton Ryan HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: Interstate 35, just north of Shady Shores Road, Denton
S CHEVIN CALLOWAY (Bishop Dunne HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: Interstate 35, roughly 300 feet north of Illinois Avenue, Dallas
ASSISTANT COACH RA'SHAAD SAMPLES (Dallas Skyline HS)
BILLBOARD LOCATION: U.S. Highway 175, just west out Jim Miller Road