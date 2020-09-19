For many of the SMU football athletes who played high school in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, one of the perks has been representing the city. The Mustangs' "Dallas" alternate jerseys have been so much more than just another positive marketing strategy.

"You don't have to go somewhere that's super far to make an impact on your city," SMU linebacker Delano Robinson said in an SMU Football-produced video.

With Robinson being from Denton, the North Texas faithful most likely will see Robinson's face daily on Interstate 35. Robinson is one of seven individuals from the SMU football team with a billboard representing his respective city.

The "Born and Raised" campaign is another popular marketing tactic dedicated to paying homage to athletes who chose to stay close to home to play college football. This is the second year billboards across the Metroplex can be viewed.

Fans throughout the Metroplex will see Robinson, wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. (Mesquite), quarterback Shane Buechele (Arlington), wide receiver Danny Gray (South Dallas), safety Chevin Calloway (Oak Cliff) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (Plano). Also featured on a billboard is running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Ra'Shaad Samples (Pleasant Grove).

