{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 13:07:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Big 12 LB commit Kolbe Fields discusses new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Louisiana three-star linebacker Kolbe Fields is committed, but he's wisely keeping his recruiting options open. SMU recently extended an offer.

Metairie, Louisiana, three-star linebacker Kolbe Fields has been committed to Oklahoma State since Jan. 20, but he understands that there are a lot of days between now and the December 2021 signing period. It's always smart to keep your recruiting doors slightly ajar.

Since committing, Fields, an all-state linebacker from Louisiana power Archbishop Rummel High School, has added a few more offers to his growing list, the latest coming from SMU on Sunday. It's an offer that he defined on social media as "nothing less than a blessing," and it's his eighth offer overall.

