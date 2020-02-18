Metairie, Louisiana, three-star linebacker Kolbe Fields has been committed to Oklahoma State since Jan. 20, but he understands that there are a lot of days between now and the December 2021 signing period. It's always smart to keep your recruiting doors slightly ajar.

Since committing, Fields, an all-state linebacker from Louisiana power Archbishop Rummel High School, has added a few more offers to his growing list, the latest coming from SMU on Sunday. It's an offer that he defined on social media as "nothing less than a blessing," and it's his eighth offer overall.