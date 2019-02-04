Ben Hicks isn't the only player leaving the Hilltop this season. HillTopics has confirmed that center Harrison Barton, receiver Brandon Benson and lineman Bryce Wilds have also left the program and are expected to transfer.

Of the three players, Barton saw the most playing time last season. He played in all twelve of SMU's 2018 games as a redshirt sophomore and played in two games during his freshman season. The former 2-star recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Benson, a former 3-star from Waco, caught one pass in two seasons. However, he made the most of it, as his one reception was a 73-yard touchdown against UNT in 2017. Benson was expected to contribute to a thin receiving core this season but the addition of CJ Sanders and Reggie Roberson limited his playing time and he played in only four games. Benson will also have two years left.

Wilds was a starter in 2017 and played in 36 games over three seasons. At 6-foot-6 he certainly has the frame to be an FBS lineman, but never seemed to be able to put it all together. Wilds will have one season remaining.