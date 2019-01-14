SMU's all time leading passer announced the move Monday in a post on social media. In Fayetteville, he'll be reunited with his former head coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

Ben Hicks is going to be an Arkansas Razorback.

Looking forward to playing my final season of college football in Fayetteville! @RazorbackFB Excited to get to work!

Arkansas is left without a quarterback following Ty Storey announcing he was looking to transfer away from the program. Last season, Storey completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,584 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Connor Noland and Cole Kelley each saw time too under . However, both failed to impress. Kelley threw five interceptions in 67 attempts while Noland completed just 21 of 42 passes.

In 2018, Hicks completed 56 percent of his passes for 2,582 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he was benched in favor of freshman Will Brown during halftime of the Michigan game and started just nine games. In his first two seasons under Craddock, Hicks completed 56.8 percent of his passes while passing for 52 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

As a graduate transfer Hicks will be eligible immediately.