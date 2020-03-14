As James Proche and Rodney Clemons went through procedures and drills on television during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Demerick Gary made sure he represented as one of their biggest fans.

It was only right in Gary's eyes. As the now-former defensive tackle for the SMU football team, he shared the field with Clemons, a safety who started every game for the Mustangs, and got better defensively competing against Proche, a wide receiver who set a variety of records while at SMU.

To Gary, even though he didn't receive a combine invitation, he understood that his support of his teammates was a part of the process he's learned the last four years. A part of the SMU experience, if you will.

Support your brother. Support your university.

And in Gary's time at SMU, he gained a brother or two. Or hundreds. On -- and off -- the football field.

"You think about everything," Gary said while watching a recent SMU basketball game, "and all you can say is ... man, what a blessing."

The last few days have been a time of reflection for Gary. Because of the unconditional love he has for the football team and the school as a whole, he often thinks about where he once was as a person.

In 2014, Gary was a high school junior receiving college interest but also asking why no schools were offering. And when he committed to SMU, after collecting 10 offers, he often wondered if a kid from Oak Cliff could make it at a private school that looked completely different -- in a variety of ways -- than what he originally knew life to be.

Fast forward to today. In a matter of weeks, Gary will celebrate a degree in sports journalism from SMU. And if all works itself out -- amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) scare that has shut down multiple opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills at college pro days this spring -- Gary will get his shot to play professionally for one team.

"I don't really post a lot about it and do all the pictures, but I'm silently grinding and waiting for my chance to someone to give me an opportunity," said Gary, who is 6-2 and has bulked up to a noticeably chiseled 300 pounds.

"My agent said a lot of teams are showing interest. I do feel confident I'm going to get my opportunity and just go that."