Being Demerick Gary: DT writes his own chapter at SMU (Part 1)
Demerick Gary was able to tell a great story during his time at SMU. Here's Part 1 of a two-part tale of Gary.
As James Proche and Rodney Clemons went through procedures and drills on television during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Demerick Gary made sure he represented as one of their biggest fans.
It was only right in Gary's eyes. As the now-former defensive tackle for the SMU football team, he shared the field with Clemons, a safety who started every game for the Mustangs, and got better defensively competing against Proche, a wide receiver who set a variety of records while at SMU.
To Gary, even though he didn't receive a combine invitation, he understood that his support of his teammates was a part of the process he's learned the last four years. A part of the SMU experience, if you will.
Support your brother. Support your university.
And in Gary's time at SMU, he gained a brother or two. Or hundreds. On -- and off -- the football field.
"You think about everything," Gary said while watching a recent SMU basketball game, "and all you can say is ... man, what a blessing."
The last few days have been a time of reflection for Gary. Because of the unconditional love he has for the football team and the school as a whole, he often thinks about where he once was as a person.
In 2014, Gary was a high school junior receiving college interest but also asking why no schools were offering. And when he committed to SMU, after collecting 10 offers, he often wondered if a kid from Oak Cliff could make it at a private school that looked completely different -- in a variety of ways -- than what he originally knew life to be.
Fast forward to today. In a matter of weeks, Gary will celebrate a degree in sports journalism from SMU. And if all works itself out -- amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) scare that has shut down multiple opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills at college pro days this spring -- Gary will get his shot to play professionally for one team.
"I don't really post a lot about it and do all the pictures, but I'm silently grinding and waiting for my chance to someone to give me an opportunity," said Gary, who is 6-2 and has bulked up to a noticeably chiseled 300 pounds.
"My agent said a lot of teams are showing interest. I do feel confident I'm going to get my opportunity and just go that."
If Gary becomes an NFL defensive lineman, expect him to give back to the community that made him. Even if he doesn't make it, expect him to give back as an SMU graduate.
Reason being, he understands he's an anomaly of sorts. Gary grew up in Oak Cliff and didn't have much. Just a booming personality, size and a motor equipped for college football, and the audacity to refuse to hear the word "no" when people told him he couldn't do something.
That's why, regardless of what happens with pro football, a degree from SMU will always hold extreme weight. In his mind, he wasn't supposed to be there. Not at SMU.
Yet, he managed to beat his personal odds -- and even exceed his expectations.
"A lot of kids from where I'm from don't get the opportunities that I've had," Gary said. "For me to maximize it as much as I can, that's been my biggest goal. In my time here -- I've got a couple months left until I get my degree -- I just want to make sure I maximize my opportunities as much as possible."
On the field, Gary finished with 78 tackles (23 for loss), 10 sacks, seven pass deflections and three fumble recoveries for his career. During the 2019 season, he had a career-high 5.5 sacks to go along with 19 tackles and helped SMU earn its first 10-win season since 1984.
Off the field, his resume arguably delivers an even bigger pop. He was nominated for Most Outstanding Male for the university. He was invited to have dinner with SMU President R. Gerald Turner and First Lady of SMU Gail Turner. He's also the vice president of his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.
As he thought about everything, Gary shook his head, almost in disbelief. A few years ago, none of this was a part of his personal plan. Football at SMU, life at SMU.
SMU in general.
But he's grown. As a player. As a person. As someone who truly believes in aspiring goals and exceeding them.
And now, as someone who couldn't see himself at SMU.
"Life is bigger than football, and it's bigger than me," he said. "I truly realize that."
This is Part 1 of Demerick Gary's story. Part 2 will run on Sunday. Stick with The HillTopics for the conclusion.