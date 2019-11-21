Behind Enemy Lines: Navy
The HillTopics spoke with the publisher of TheMidReport.com, Rivals.com's Navy site, to discuss what SMU should expect from the Midshipmen on Saturday.
SMU's Sonny Dykes is a good football coach. He's a solid evaluator of talent, as well as a well-respected motivator.
The one thing Dykes isn't is naive. Particularly about football opponents.
So as he and his staff watched film from Navy's 52-20 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday, the last thing said in the room involved Navy being an easy upcoming victory, regardless of the Midshipmen's 7-2 overall record and 5-1 American Athletic Conference record -- which is the same as SMU's. The wool would not be pulled over the eyes of the Mustangs.
If anything, last Saturday's loss -- coupled with this Saturday being Senior Day -- could be all the motivation Navy needs to get back to its winning ways.
