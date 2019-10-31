In its quest for an undefeated season, a New Year's Six bowl and everything else that comes with a potential fairytale ending, SMU will venture to Memphis on Saturday against a team wanting a statement win on primetime television.

The undefeated Mustangs, a top-15 nationally ranked in both the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll, faces a 7-1 Memphis team that is also a top-25 program and one that wants to show the rest of the country that it is the premier American Athletic Conference team this year. It's expected to be a game of two dominant offenses, as well as two defenses that are all about proving itself on a game to be televised by ABC.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., and ESPN's College GameDay will be in Memphis, as well. To get a better idea of the Memphis team SMU will face, The HillTopics chatted with Bryan Moss, publisher of TigerSportsReport.com, the Memphis site for Rivals.com.

