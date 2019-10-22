With a short week, there's no time for the SMU football team to dwell on the past. The 45-21 win over Temple is history, and a road game against Houston is less than 48 hours away.

The No. 16 Mustangs will face the Cougars Thursday in a nationally televised game on ESPN, and they will face a Houston team fresh off a 24-17 win against UConn. Coached by Dana Holgorsen, Houston will be looking for its first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Cougars are 3-4 on the year, but you can bet SMU is not looking at Thursday's game as an easy opportunity for a win. TDECU Stadium is always a tough place to get a road win.

With that said, SMU is clicking on all cylinders, and Houston will have its hands full if the Mustangs play anywhere close to how they played against Temple. In the latest "Behind Enemy Lines," The HillTopics chatted with Jefferson Powell, publisher of Cougars Den, the Houston site for Rivals.com, who spoke about the Cougars and what to expect Thursday.