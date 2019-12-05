The Georgetown men's basketball team comes to the Hilltop Saturday, and they come bringing some recent, unwanted baggage.

The Hoyas made national news on Monday when the university announced that major contributors James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc were no longer on the team. Multiple outlets then reported that LeBlanc and Galen Alexander received restraining orders last month amid accusations of burglary and harassment, and Myron Gardner was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Gardner and Alexander are currently still on the team, but investigations continue. Akinjo and LeBlanc both are looking to transfer from Georgetown.