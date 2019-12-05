News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 08:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Behind Enemy Lines: Georgetown

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Georgetown basketball has been in the news for all the wrong reasons the past few days. What should SMU expect out of its Saturday opponent?

Mac McClung is a high flyer who is averaging 11.9 points per game for Georgetown.
Mac McClung is a high flyer who is averaging 11.9 points per game for Georgetown. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

The Georgetown men's basketball team comes to the Hilltop Saturday, and they come bringing some recent, unwanted baggage.

The Hoyas made national news on Monday when the university announced that major contributors James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc were no longer on the team. Multiple outlets then reported that LeBlanc and Galen Alexander received restraining orders last month amid accusations of burglary and harassment, and Myron Gardner was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Gardner and Alexander are currently still on the team, but investigations continue. Akinjo and LeBlanc both are looking to transfer from Georgetown.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}