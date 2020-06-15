Assuming forwards Isiaha Mike and Feron Hunt return for another year after testing the NBA waters this spring, SMU men's basketball team was hoping to return everyone. The Mustangs, however, will have to play the 2020-21 season without one of its reliable players off the bench from last year.

Reserve guard CJ White has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. White, a 6-5 guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, played in 29 games and averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds for the Mustangs last season.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the news, which was confirmed via The HillTopics by a source very close to White.

In a win over Tulane on Feb. 1, White had 15 points and made 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. He also had four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

White served as a backup point guard to Kendric Davis and also was a reliable on-the-ball defender. White had four steals in a win over Memphis at Moody Coliseum on Feb. 25.

White came to the Hilltop after a solid career at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, where he helped the Patriots to a Class 5A state championship.