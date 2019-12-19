Basic itinerary for SMU football: Business 1st, fun 2nd in Florida
Florida can be a perfect getaway for a bunch of college athletes, but the businesslike approach of the SMU team is definitely noticeable.
Fun. It's what every bowl team is asked to squeeze in during its time in a respective destination -- particularly when the bowl game is in Florida. Some coaches will even admit that having fun is something of a demand.
SMU is in Boca Raton, Florida, for the next couple of days. Away from University Park and the Dallas area. Away from the campus and school in general, as finals week is over. It's exactly what it's supposed to be -- a getaway.
And knowing all of that, there's still a noticeable, businesslike mentality when you talk to the players.
