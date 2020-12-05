For much of the game, Emmanuel Bandoumel led SMU in scoring. He was the Mustangs' primary source of offense.

In the closing seconds of Saturday's game against Dayton, Bandoumel made the biggest basket of the young 2020-21 season, a runner over two Dayton players to give the Mustangs a 66-64 road victory at the UD Arena. With the win, SMU remained undefeated at 4-0 and scored a monster win over a Flyers team that won a school-record 29 games last season.

After Dayton's Ibi Watson sank a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left, SMU methodically dribbled the ball up the court, and Bandoumel had the ball near halfcourt. He drove to the lane and shot over Dayton's Watson and Jordy Tshimanga, got a little help from the kind iron and watched the ball fall through the net with 0.2 seconds left.

It was a big win for an SMU team that once trailed by double digits twice in the second half. The Mustangs managed to fight back and earn a huge road victory -- despite not shooting the ball well throughout the game. SMU made 38% (22 of 58) from the floor on Saturday.

Bandoumel finished with 19 points, 11 of those coming in the second half. He was the only Mustang to make 50% of his shots for the day, connecting on 6 of 12.

Dayton led, 32-27, at the halftime break. SMU made only 32% (10 of 31) from the field and only 1 of 10 from the 3-point line in the first half. The Mustangs also were outrebounded, 20-16, in the first 20 minutes.

Dayton took a 40-30 lead over SMU with 16:51 left to play on two Watson free throws. The Mustangs were able to slowly cut into the lead, and at the 8:54 mark, Feron Hunt made two free throws to give the Mustangs a 49-48 lead. From there, the teams traded the lead eight times.

SMU took the lead and never trailed again, 62-61, on a jumper with less than a minute to play -- fittingly made by Bandoumel. Kendric Davis finished with 21 points and six rebounds, and Ethan Chargois added 14 points and four boards for the Mustangs. Watson led all scorers with 23 points.

Because of the cancellation of the Vanderbilt game on Dec. 8, SMU is now off until Dec. 16, when it opens American Athletic Conference play at home against East Carolina.