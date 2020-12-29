The final days of 2020 can mean one of two things for SMU men's basketball.

It could mean the start of something special with a team head coach Tim Jankovich is very high on. Or, it could mean another meltdown similar to what the Mustangs experienced last year.

The 2019-20 Mustangs were 9-2 entering the start of the 2020 calendar year. They finished with a 19-11 record and lost five of their last six games.