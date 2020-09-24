Ready for a random fact?

For the first time in almost 10 months, SMU will play a home football game on Saturday. That span includes a 2020 season where SMU has played in-state road games in San Marcos and Denton, and where an original home game was turned into a road game in Fort Worth to accommodate a rivalry matchup, but that road game was canceled because of COVID-19.

Since Nov. 30, 2019, Gerald J. Ford Stadium has been without SMU football. On Saturday, albeit with a socially distanced crowd, the Mustangs will host Stephen F. Austin and finally get the chance to play as the unequivocal home team.