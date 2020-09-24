Back home ... for the first time: SMU ready for Gerald J. Ford crowd
For SMU, Saturday's matchup against Stephen F. Austin will mark the first home game played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in almost 10 months.
Ready for a random fact?
For the first time in almost 10 months, SMU will play a home football game on Saturday. That span includes a 2020 season where SMU has played in-state road games in San Marcos and Denton, and where an original home game was turned into a road game in Fort Worth to accommodate a rivalry matchup, but that road game was canceled because of COVID-19.
Since Nov. 30, 2019, Gerald J. Ford Stadium has been without SMU football. On Saturday, albeit with a socially distanced crowd, the Mustangs will host Stephen F. Austin and finally get the chance to play as the unequivocal home team.
