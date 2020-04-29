The state of Texas made maybe the biggest statement of the NFL Draft weekend as players from there made up 33 picks, clearly leading any other state and providing a look at what could be considered the best state for high school football.

In the first round alone, Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson, TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks and TCU’s Jeff Gladney were picked.

Every round was loaded with players who played their high school football in Texas and then went to college football and dominated.

Former DeSoto, Tex., standout Laviska Shenault went to Colorado and had more than 1,000 receiving yards in his sophomore season. Brooks, out of Houston Stratford, had 360 tackles for the Red Raiders.

Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., who starred at The Woodlands, had seven interceptions this past season alone. Former Round Rock standout and Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch registered 20 sacks in three years with the Bears, including 13.5 this past year.

*****

MORE ASK FARRELL: Did NFL get it right by passing on five-star QBs? | Who is the best recruiter of the Rivals era?

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

*****

The list goes on and on of Texas high school football players who then go to college and have outstanding careers only to then be picked in the NFL Draft.

Florida is loaded with high school players, and the inclusion of Bradenton IMG Academy has helped draw even more elite players to that state. California is also loaded, especially at power programs like Bellflower St. John Bosco and Santa Ana Mater Dei.