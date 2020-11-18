Before he officially arrived at SMU earlier this year, transfer sophomore cornerback Brandon Crossley chatted with The HillTopics and answered a basic question with a simple answer.

The question: What's your plans once you officially make your transfer public?

"Gotta let 'em know," he said.

After nine games, Crossley has been a man of his word. Since arriving at SMU in July after transferring from Colorado State, Crossley has been a steady playmaker and one of the most exciting players on SMU's defense.

While a victory wasn't in the cards for the Mustangs last Saturday at Tulsa, Crossley once again reminded everybody why his transfer move was a valuable one in SMU's favor. Early in the first quarter, Crossley intercepted a Zach Smith pass and raced 18 yards for his first pick-six of his college career.

It was his fourth interception of the 2020 season. Crossley is one of only two FBS football players -- the other being Georgia Southern cornerback Derrick Canteen -- to record four interceptions this season.

It's a noteworthy statistic, but what makes it so much more impressive is that while he's played in nine games, he's only started two -- against North Texas on Sept. 19 and against Cincinnati on Oct. 24.

"The thing we say over and over again is he's a playmaker. He makes plays," SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said. "He's just got a nose for the football."