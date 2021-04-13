Arlington OT Jacob Waller sets official visit to SMU
SMU was the first FBS offer for offensive tackle Jacob Waller. The Arlington lineman has set an official visit to the Hilltop.
Official visits are being scheduled, and SMU is looking to have a big weekend -- or two -- in mid-June.
It helps that the Mustangs are finding their way into the minds of athletes who they holds firsts with. Arlington (Texas) High School offensive lineman Jacob Waller landed SMU as his first FBS offer last month. He's now up to five reported FBS offers, 10 total.
Waller announced on social media that he will take an official visit to SMU the weekend of June 17.
Locked in✅ @CoachRickerOL @TylerOlker @SMU_Football @ahscoltfootball pic.twitter.com/Rpu9ss7Rsn— Jacob Waller (@Jacob_Waller71) April 13, 2021
The 6-6, 282-pound tackle has been in contact with SMU offensive line coach AJ Ricker. Last month, Waller spoke with The HillTopics about the SMU offer.
"After talking to [Ricker], he told me about their culture and how they're always doing stuff to better their team bond," Waller said. "He said their program was top-tier. The way he said it, it was so mesmerizing."
Waller added: "He kept talking about his offensive line and how he wanted to make sure he was straight up with me. He didn't want to make it seem like it wasn't as is."
Waller played left tackle for an Arlington team that advanced to the second round of the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs. He was named a second-team all-district selection in a competitive District 8-6A.