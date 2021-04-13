Official visits are being scheduled, and SMU is looking to have a big weekend -- or two -- in mid-June.

It helps that the Mustangs are finding their way into the minds of athletes who they holds firsts with. Arlington (Texas) High School offensive lineman Jacob Waller landed SMU as his first FBS offer last month. He's now up to five reported FBS offers, 10 total.

Waller announced on social media that he will take an official visit to SMU the weekend of June 17.