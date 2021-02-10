Arkadelphia, Arkansas, three-star athlete Jaishon Davis celebrated his 17th birthday on Tuesday. He said he didn't ask for much, just some money from family.

Being recognized as a standout football player is always a gift in itself. Davis is an athlete who can play a variety of positions at the next level, from running back to wide receiver to linebacker.

On Tuesday, Davis' birthday celebration was capped with an offer from SMU. It was offer No. 4 for the 6-2, 220-pound prospect.