Arkansas all-state OL Chase Jessup discusses new SMU offer
Lake Hamilton High School offensive lineman Chase Jessup added an SMU offer to his list on Thursday. He spoke to The HillTopics about the new offer.
Ask Chase Jessup about his game, and he'll describe himself as a "nasty" player. Exactly the characteristic coaches want in an offensive lineman.
But it's his overall thought process to the game and his position that could make the Lake Hamilton High School standout a very popular player at the college level.
