On Tuesday morning, Norman (OK) offensive guard Ben Sparks announced his commitment to SMU.

Thankful and excited beyond measure to announce my commitment to Southern Methodist University! Thank you to everyone who has recruited me and helped me in this process! #PonyUpDallas 🔴🔵 🐎 pic.twitter.com/QOGfGHmaXl

Sparks chose SMU over 15 other offers. He had received interest from Navy, Memphis, North Texas and in-state program Tulsa. But his offer list was impressive in that he was recruited by a number of Ivy League schools, including Dartmouth, Yale and Princeton.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Sparks boasts impressive size. That will help him play inside at the college level.

He's the fifth offensive lineman to sign with SMU since the opening of the signing day. Sparks is the third out-of-state player in the six-man 2020 class.