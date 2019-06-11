News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 12:41:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Another one: Norman (OK) OG Ben Sparks pops to SMU

Qxagrm6vvzirbs0kbjzs
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics
@JacobProthro
Staff

Make it five offensive lineman in SMU's 2020 class.

On Tuesday morning, Norman (OK) offensive guard Ben Sparks announced his commitment to SMU.

Sparks chose SMU over 15 other offers. He had received interest from Navy, Memphis, North Texas and in-state program Tulsa. But his offer list was impressive in that he was recruited by a number of Ivy League schools, including Dartmouth, Yale and Princeton.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Sparks boasts impressive size. That will help him play inside at the college level.

He's the fifth offensive lineman to sign with SMU since the opening of the signing day. Sparks is the third out-of-state player in the six-man 2020 class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}