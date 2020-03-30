The SMU basketball team entered the week with two players testing the waters. A third player announced early Monday evening that he will put his name in the NBA Draft.

Junior forward Isiaha Mike announced via social media that he will throw his hat into the NBA ring, as well. Mike joins sophomore guard Kendric Davis and sophomore forward Feron Hunt as the SMU players who are looking to potentially forego their college careers.

"After speaking with my coaches and family, I've made the decision to enter my name into the NBA draft," Mike tweeted. "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me on my journey, because I wouldn't be who I am without all of you."

A third-team All-American Athletic Conference selection, Mike averaged 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Mustangs. He ranked in the top 10 in the AAC in both scoring and rebounding. Mike is one of only two Mustangs -- the other being guard Tyson Jolly -- to start all 30 games this past season.

Mike shot 48% from the field and, at 6-8 and 215 pounds, shot 38% from the 3-point line. He also shot 81% from the free throw line.

Mike scored a career high 25 points and also had 12 rebounds in a Dec. 20 game against Georgia. All 25 points were scored after the first half. Mike scored 20 or more points six times and also had five double-doubles this past season.

Like Davis and Hunt, Mike will enter his name without an agent. The NBA early entry eligibility deadline is April 26. Mike will have until June 15 to withdraw his name.