One of the toughest tasks for a young team is bouncing back on the road after a frustrating road loss the game before -- and that latest crushing loss comes days after one of the biggest wins of the season.

It's been something of roller coaster the SMU men's basketball team has had to deal with. Get a momentum-changing win, lose momentum with a bad loss. It happened with Memphis -- a win on the road -- then Cincinnati -- a tough loss. Most recently, last Saturday's 73-72 overtime win at home against Houston was followed by an 80-72 road loss to Tulane, the team ranked last in the American Athletic Conference standings.