Another match-up zone team stands in front of SMU team trying to regroup
SMU will face its second straight match-up zone team Saturday in Tulsa. The Mustangs faced Tulane on Wednesday.
One of the toughest tasks for a young team is bouncing back on the road after a frustrating road loss the game before -- and that latest crushing loss comes days after one of the biggest wins of the season.
It's been something of roller coaster the SMU men's basketball team has had to deal with. Get a momentum-changing win, lose momentum with a bad loss. It happened with Memphis -- a win on the road -- then Cincinnati -- a tough loss. Most recently, last Saturday's 73-72 overtime win at home against Houston was followed by an 80-72 road loss to Tulane, the team ranked last in the American Athletic Conference standings.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news