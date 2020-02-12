This season, the SMU men's basketball team has played two of the American Athletic Conference's all-time leading scorers in Temple's Quinton Rose and Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland. While Cumberland is currently No. 4 with 1,680 career points, Rose took over the No. 1 spot after his performance against SMU, as he scored 25 points and now has 1,718 career points.

SMU now has to worry about another conference all-time scorer tonight. Connecticut guard Christian Vital is ranked in the top 10 and could jump to No. 8 all-time with a decent night at Moody Coliseum -- No. 7 if he explodes for a monster night.