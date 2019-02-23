Analysis: Hunt's game continues to develop
Feron Hunt came in a polished player, at least on the defensive side of the ball. The part of his game that lacked polish, however, was the offensive end. While Hunt could defend and rebound, he of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news