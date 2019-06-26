Allen QB Raylen Sharpe committed to SMU Tuesday, becoming the first quarterback in SMU's 2020 class.

Sharpe, who was Allen's backup quarterback last season, is a all-around athlete who played several different positions for the Eagles. Despite not taking the lead under center, Allen still used him in their offense. Sharpe had 46 carries for 640 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging almost 14 yards per carry. He also caught 18 passes for 170 yards.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Sharpe runs a 4.36-forty.

