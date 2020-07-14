Allen High School has produced incredible talent for more than a decade. Quarterback Kyler Murray was the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, and several other Allen grads are either collecting NFL checks or have experienced football at its highest professional level.

2022 offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu would love to be next in line to join the fraternity of Allen athletes to play in the NFL. He already has the frame at 6-5 and 295 pounds, and as he continues to improve technique, he becomes more of a discussion piece to college coaches.