TheHillTopics - All-Sleeper Team From Pylon 7v7 Dallas Tournament

There were a ton of household names at the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Dallas over the weekend. The all-tournament team will be released later today. Right now, however, it's time to show a little love to the hidden gems. Here are the biggest sleepers from the event.

Texas defensive back Jamel Johnson holds five offers.

QB Cergio Perez, Grand Elite — Perez has flashed on the 7v7 circuit early this season and has a chance to develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the Dallas-area. The Garland (Texas) High product is built well and has a strong arm. FBS offers should come in for the 2022 prospect. QB Rickie Collins, Louisiana Elite — Collins turned some heads this weekend as he led Louisiana Elite on a run to the championship game. Collins was poised and accurate and made several big throws throughout the event. The 2023 prospect recently received an offer from Memphis. QB David Hopkins, TDG — Hopkins actually played in a different division than most recruits his age. The 2022 signal-caller led TDG to a championship victory in the 18U bracket featuring seniors and was named the MVP. Hopkins also helped lead Mansfield (Texas) Summit to a surprising run in the playoffs this fall. He will get more respect soon. WR Savion Red, True Buzz — An SMU commit, Red will likely hear from several Power Five schools this offseason. At 6-foot, 190 pounds pounds, Red is built like a running back but is an absolute monster at wide receiver. He was the best overall player at the tournament and led True Buzz to a championship win.

WR Skylan Simmons, True Buzz — Simmons was the talk of group play on Saturday. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver out of Ennis (Texas) High used his height and physicality to his advantage as he had a huge tournament, scoring several touchdowns. A 2022 recruit, Simmons has an offer from Kansas and will be on more radars soon. WR Miller McCrumby, Iconic — Kansas does a really nice job of evaluating prospects early in the Lone Star State and dished an early offer to McCrumby. More will follow suit soon. After all, McCrumby was one of the most dominant players at the entire event and led Iconic on a deep run. The 2023 East Texas prospect is poised to blow up. WR Omarion Miller, Bootleggers North — Another 2023 recruit, Miller is also set to take off on the recruiting trail this offseason. The Vivian (La.) North Caddo product has an early offer from Mississippi State and validated his talents at this weekend’s tournament, making several big plays for Bootleggers North. WR Tyler Bailey, Texas Flex — Bailey proved to be one of the best overall players at this weekend’s event. While Flex has big names like Jay Fair and Evan Stewart, it was Bailey that really popped out and turned heads. He has offers from Kansas and New Mexico with more on the way soon. TE Sean Sallis, Texas Flex — Sallis immediately catches your attention with his size. At 6-foot-5, 213 pounds, Sallis is a the typical athletic flex end that schools are looking for. His only offer is from FCS Morgan State, but FBS coaches won’t pass up such a big target with a ton of potential. DB Jamel Johnson, True Buzz — Johnson entered the tournament as a 2023 recruit with potential. After seeing him live, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take off on the recruiting trail. Right now, he has just five offers, but Michigan recently jumped in the mix, and other top programs will follow.