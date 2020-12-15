The American Athletic Conference Tuesday morning announced their 2020 football award winners, and SMU kicker Chris Naggar and running back Ulysses Bentley IV earned superlative honors.

Naggar was named Special Teams Player of the Year. A semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation's top kicker, Naggar led the AAC in scoring and made 17 of 21 field goals for the year.

He is the first SMU player to be named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Bentley was named Co-Rookie of the Year along with East Carolina true freshman Rahjai Harris. A redshirt freshman, Bentley rushed for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns and led the conference in rushing yards per game at 91.3.

Bentley's 913 yards ranks second all-time among SMU freshman rushers, 20 yards shy of Jeff Atkins' 937 yards in 1983.