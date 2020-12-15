All-AAC: K Naggar, RB Bentley earn superlatives; 6 Mustangs recognized
Chris Naggar and Ulysses Bentley IV led the way for SMU as the All-American Athletic Conference Team was announced Tuesday.
Naggar was named Special Teams Player of the Year. A semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation's top kicker, Naggar led the AAC in scoring and made 17 of 21 field goals for the year.
He is the first SMU player to be named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year.
Bentley was named Co-Rookie of the Year along with East Carolina true freshman Rahjai Harris. A redshirt freshman, Bentley rushed for 913 yards and 11 touchdowns and led the conference in rushing yards per game at 91.3.
Bentley's 913 yards ranks second all-time among SMU freshman rushers, 20 yards shy of Jeff Atkins' 937 yards in 1983.
To add, both Naggar and Bentley were named first-team all-conference players. SMU had three first-team players altogether, as Kylen Granson was named a first-team tight end. Granson had 35 catches for 536 yards and five touchdowns, and he scored a touchdown in his final three games.
Offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas and interior offensive lineman Hayden Howerton were named all-conference second-team players. Thomas played left tackle and protected Shane Buechele's blind side. Howerton showed his versatility by lining up at both left guard and center throughout the season.
Linebacker Richard McBryde was named an all-conference honorable mention selection. McBryde finished with 52 tackles, including a team-best eight tackles for loss. He also had three sacks and two pass breakups.
SMU finished the 2020 season with a 7-3 record.