Alabama TE Kedrick James to transfer to SMU
Former Alabama tight end Kedrick James is transferring to SMU, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.
James is a native of Waco, Texas. He was a four-star recruit who was part of Alabama's 2017 recruiting class. He played high school football at La Vega.
James didn't see the field much at Alabama. He did not have a catch in two seasons there, but recorded a 29-yard reception in the spring game.
He entered the transfer portal in early July.
James will need to be granted a waiver in order to be able to play for the Mustangs this season.