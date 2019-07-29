News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 21:33:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama TE Kedrick James to transfer to SMU

Bnvofu7sperelfvd9pex
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics
@JacobProthro
Staff

Former Alabama tight end Kedrick James is transferring to SMU, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

James is a native of Waco, Texas. He was a four-star recruit who was part of Alabama's 2017 recruiting class. He played high school football at La Vega.


James didn't see the field much at Alabama. He did not have a catch in two seasons there, but recorded a 29-yard reception in the spring game.

He entered the transfer portal in early July.

James will need to be granted a waiver in order to be able to play for the Mustangs this season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}