James is a native of Waco, Texas. He was a four-star recruit who was part of Alabama's 2017 recruiting class. He played high school football at La Vega.

James didn't see the field much at Alabama. He did not have a catch in two seasons there, but recorded a 29-yard reception in the spring game.

He entered the transfer portal in early July.

James will need to be granted a waiver in order to be able to play for the Mustangs this season.