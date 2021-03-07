The AAC Tournament bracket has been set, and with conference play completed as of Sunday, everything is now official: The SMU men's basketball team will open conference play on the second day of the four-day event.

Despite not playing a game in what will be more than a month, SMU will play at the No. 4 seed. The Mustangs will face fifth-seeded Cincinnati at 2 p.m. Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

SMU lost, 76-69, to Cincinnati on Jan. 7 at Moody Coliseum. It was a game where the Mustangs once led by nine but couldn't hold on against a scrappy Cincinnati team.

The winner of the SMU-Cincinnati game will advance to the tournament semifinals and face either top-seeded Wichita State or the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 8 South Florida and No. 9 Temple.

The full tournament schedule can be viewed here, courtesy of the AAC.