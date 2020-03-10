News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 19:29:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AAC Tournament: SMU must play at neutral site with home-court intensity

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Whether identifying Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as a neutral site or "Moody West," SMU is hoping to turn things around beginning Thursday

SMU will face Temple Thursday night in the first round of the AAC Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
SMU will face Temple Thursday night in the first round of the AAC Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. (Damon Sayles)

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will host a dozen teams with a dozen different fan bases beginning Thursday at the American Athletic Conference Tournament. And with SMU being the closest team regarding proximity to Dickies, some Mustangs fans are hoping it can become "Moody West."

SMU coach Tim Jankovich can understand why Mustangs fans are trying to draw the comparisons to Moody Coliseum. SMU is minutes away from Dickies, where as other teams are long drives, plane rides in most occasions.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}