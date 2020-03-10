Dickies Arena in Fort Worth will host a dozen teams with a dozen different fan bases beginning Thursday at the American Athletic Conference Tournament. And with SMU being the closest team regarding proximity to Dickies, some Mustangs fans are hoping it can become "Moody West."

SMU coach Tim Jankovich can understand why Mustangs fans are trying to draw the comparisons to Moody Coliseum. SMU is minutes away from Dickies, where as other teams are long drives, plane rides in most occasions.



