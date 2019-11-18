The American Athletic Conference on Monday announced the two-year scheduling model for conference football games to be used for the upcoming 2020 and 2021 football seasons. SMU will make two trips to the East Coast next season and will host a few teams still in the running for a conference title.

The Mustangs will travel to East Carolina and Temple in 2020, as well as Tulane and Tulsa. SMU will host Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis and Navy at home. The Mustangs will not play UCF or USF in 2020.

In 2021, SMU will make road trips to Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis and Navy. The Mustangs will host UCF, USF, Tulane and Tulsa. SMU will not play ECU and Temple in 2021.

Per an AAC press release, the scheduling model was approved by the athletic directors of the conference during last week's fall meeting in Philadelphia.

"This scheduling model provides balance and competitive equity and will contribute to the exciting seasons to which we have become accustomed in the American Athletic Conference,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said via press release. "It is a fair model that was unanimously supported by our athletic directors."

To add, the AAC, per the release, will not have a divisional format for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The conference "will determine the procedures for determining the participants in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship at a later date."

