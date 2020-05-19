A 'family-first environment' among reasons why SMU attracts ATH Cam Smith
After announcing his top 10 on Friday, Denton Braswell athlete Cam Smith spoke about SMU and why the Mustangs are high on his list.
After back-to-back May weekends of multiple recruiting victories, SMU is coming off a quiet weekend on the recruiting trail. No harm, no foul for a program flirting with a national top-30 ranking, according to the Rivals.com 2021 Team Rankings.
The recruiting success (SMU currently is ahead of a few well-known Power 5 programs) has the attention of Denton, Texas, two-way standout Cam Smith, who could be a welcomed addition to the SMU class if he chooses to go that route. Smith on Friday announced his top 10 schools, and SMU made the cut.
In short, Smith is paying close attention to what's going on with the Mustangs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news