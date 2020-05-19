After back-to-back May weekends of multiple recruiting victories, SMU is coming off a quiet weekend on the recruiting trail. No harm, no foul for a program flirting with a national top-30 ranking, according to the Rivals.com 2021 Team Rankings.

The recruiting success (SMU currently is ahead of a few well-known Power 5 programs) has the attention of Denton, Texas, two-way standout Cam Smith, who could be a welcomed addition to the SMU class if he chooses to go that route. Smith on Friday announced his top 10 schools, and SMU made the cut.

In short, Smith is paying close attention to what's going on with the Mustangs.