For most teams, bye weeks are a time to recuperate and rejuvenate. It's an opportunity to rest players and rehash what worked -- and what hasn't -- in the previous games.

For the SMU football team, this week off also has been a time for reflection and a friendly reminder of how important fundamentals are. Defensively, the Mustangs were in urgent need of a reminder.

In the past two games, SMU has allowed 105 points, 53 first downs and 1,158 yards combined to Memphis and East Carolina. Last week against East Carolina, while the SMU offense shined by scoring 59 points and tallying 636 total yards, the defense allowed 51 points and gave up 644 yards.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the regular season!



