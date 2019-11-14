News More News
A defensive refocus: SMU using bye week to retool defense

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU's offense has been lights up, but the defense has given up a lot of points the last two games. The bye week has been a chance to address the issues.

Demerick Gary (10) gets pressure on East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers in last week's homecoming win.
Demerick Gary (10) gets pressure on East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers in last week's homecoming win.

For most teams, bye weeks are a time to recuperate and rejuvenate. It's an opportunity to rest players and rehash what worked -- and what hasn't -- in the previous games.

For the SMU football team, this week off also has been a time for reflection and a friendly reminder of how important fundamentals are. Defensively, the Mustangs were in urgent need of a reminder.

In the past two games, SMU has allowed 105 points, 53 first downs and 1,158 yards combined to Memphis and East Carolina. Last week against East Carolina, while the SMU offense shined by scoring 59 points and tallying 636 total yards, the defense allowed 51 points and gave up 644 yards.

{{ article.author_name }}